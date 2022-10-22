Vogue Has ‘No Intention’ of Working With Kanye West After Recent Controversies – Report

More fallout from Kanye West's shenanigans. Vogue magazine reportedly has "no intention" of working with Ye after his recent controversies.

According to a Page Six report, published on Friday (Oct. 21), a Vogue spokesperson reportedly told the website that neither the publication nor its Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, intends to work with Kanye West again following his anti-Semitic remarks and White Lives Matter agenda.

Ye has had a long relationship with Wintour, who first invited him to the Met Gala back in 2009. The veteran editor would later feature the Chicago rapper-producer and now-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, on the cover in 2014 after their wedding. Last month, Wintour donned Kanye's new sunglasses line from his now-defunct Yeezy collection with Gap.

It was thought that Vogue would have sever their relationship with Kanye after he attacked one of their editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who criticized him for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt at his Paris fashion show earlier this month. But, apparently, all was forgiven after Wintour's longtime friend, director Baz Luhrmann, filmed Ye and Johnson's reconciliation on Oct. 4.

However, on Friday, an insider told Page Six that the fashion bible is ready to part ways after his anti-Semitic remarks and other controversies. "Anna has had enough," said the source, adding, "She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle."

As for what that means remains unclear but the website speculates that the Grammy Award-winning rapper will no longer be featured on the cover of their magazine and his invite to the annual Met Gala event has been revoked.

XXL has reached out to Vogue for comment.

So far, fashion house Balenciaga and JP Morgan bank have cut ties with Kanye West with Adidas still "reviewing" their relationship with the mercurial artist.