Kanye West Shows Adidas Employees Porn to Convey Uncomfortableness in the Brand Allegedly Stealing His Designs

Kanye West recently went to some XXX-treme measures to convey the uncomfortableness he felt because of Adidas allegedly stealing his designs during a meeting with the shoe giant's employees.

On Monday (Oct. 10), Kanye West shared on his YouTube channel a 30-minute short film titled Last Week. The film is a mix of video game footage and cameras following Ye around as he rides in his car, listens to music and fields different meetings. In one meeting, which occurs at the 10:26-mark of the film, Ye sits with multiple Adidas employees and pulls out his phone to show them a porn video in the middle of the discussion.

"Is this a porn movie?" one of the men asks.

"Yes," Kanye replies.

At one point, one of the men is clearly uncomfortable by Kanye's stunt and pushes the rapper's hand away that is holding the phone.

"Come on, man," he says.

"You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership," Kanye West explains. "The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So, then the girl was like, 'Well, I'm gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare.' This is your worst nightmare," Kanye added, pointing to another man in the meeting. "Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We've done all this. That's your West nightmare and then worst nightmare No. 2. Is it your dream or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?"

Following Ye's explanation, one Adidas exec admits some fault in the fickle relationship.

"We can certainly do a lot better in the way that we work with you," one of the men concedes.

"This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from," Kanye adds. "The guy from [redacted] couldn't sell enough companies to cure this level of global warming that you're going to experience."

The scene ends with Ye taking a phone call in another room.

XXL has reached out to Adidas for comment.

The release of the video comes on the heels of Adidas announcing they are reviewing their relationship with Ye in a statement released on Oct. 6.

"Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artist to achieve their vision," the statement begins. "The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."

The announcement prompted Kanye to accuse the shoe giant of stealing his designs. The relationship between Kanye and the Three Stripes has been tenuous recently. Back in June, he accused the brand of taking the design for his Yeezy Slide for their Adilette Slide 22.

See Video of Kanye West Showing Adidas Employees Porn Below