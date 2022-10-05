Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago

Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.

"You are lying and are liars," wrote Kanye West. "Y'all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there. [Travis Scott] gave me the address of my child's party. That's how y'all play with Black fathers. Y'all also threw a party before Psalm's birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online. Also, I should see my children 100 percent of the time but since there’s a separation, it should have been 50 percent of the time. Y'all wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus' name."

In her social media comment that sparked Kanye West's latest outrage, Khloe Kardashian pleaded with the Donda 2 artist, urging him to ease off of publicly speaking down on her sister Kim.

"Ye, I love you," Khloe began her IG comment, "I don't want to do this on social media but you keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews, and I'm trying to be respectful, but please stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

Khloe also implied that Kanye's repeated references to being excluded from Chicago West's birthday party are nothing more than false claims created by Ye.

"Again with the birthday narrative," she continued. "Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and you wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80 percent of the time. Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish."

In Kanye's initial social media post that prompted Khloe Kardashian to chime in on behalf of her sister and their family, the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" MC referenced his belief that he's being kept away from his daughter Chicago while questioning recent detractors, such as fashion model Gigi Hadid, who've spoken out against Yeezy's controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt design.

"I wonder what Gigi and Venus' perspectives were when I didn't know where my child was on her birthday," wrote Kanye. "Gabby [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] told me that she disagreed with that and that's me putting it in a nice way. She said it was on her group chats, so why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter. Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion. And for all audience so outraged about by my t-shirt, where was you when I couldn't see my kids? I went public in hope of public support at that time."

Kanye West's accusatory remarks about Kim Kardashian kidnapping their daughter follow days of backlash the Chicago native has received after his Yeezy brand's "White Lives Matter" shirts created a ton of controversy across the internet. At Kanye's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Tuesday (Oct.3), Ye was seen rocking the eyebrow-raising merch along with others like conservative political commenter Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill's daughter, Selah.