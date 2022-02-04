Kanye West Fires Back at Kim Kardashian, Claims Kim Kidnapped Their Daughter

UPDATE (Feb. 4):

Kanye West has doubled-down on his stance against his and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, 9, being active on TikTok.

On Friday (Jan. 4), the rapper shared a "Downloading TikTok" disclosure statement on his Instagram page this afternoon, which indicates that users under 13 years old will be placed into a portion of the video-sharing platform designated for "Younger Users experience which has additional privacy and safety protections designed specifically for this audience. If we learn that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok for Younger Users, they will be removed."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Kanye West has fired back at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, via Instagram and has accused her of multiple things after speaking against their daughter North using TikTok.

This afternoon (Feb. 4), Ye posted a screenshot of Kim's statement where she went after him for constantly attacking her online. He captioned the photo with multiple accusations against her.

"What do you mean by main provider?" he began. "America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…"

This is in response to the aforementioned statement Kim released earlier today where she claimed that Kanye's "constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

This morning, Kanye made a post on Instagram asking people what he should do about his daughter North being allowed on TikTok against his will. He previously spoke out against any of his children being on TikTok in an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked last month.

In that same interview, Yeezy called out the Kardashians for attempting to get between him and the children he shares with Kim—North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5 and Psalm, 2. He even threatened to take legal action, if necessary.

