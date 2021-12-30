Kanye West to Tear Down House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian and Build a New One – Report

Kanye West is not satisfied with the new home he recently purchased that is across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

According to a People article, published on Monday (Dec. 27), Kanye plans to tear down the house across the street from Kim and build a new one. As previously reported, Yeezy paid a whopping $4.5 million for the 3,651 square-foot home located in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. The Chicago rapper paid $421,000 above asking price for the 1955-built house, which was initially listed for $4,079,000. The insider told the publication that Kanye now plans to tear it down and build a family-friendly new home.

"Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction A.S.A.P.” the source told People.

“It will be family-friendly,” the insider continued. “He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."

The source is referencing the massive oceanfront mansion in Malibu Kanye purchased for nearly $60 million back in September. It’s only 30 minutes away from the Hidden Hills property, but the long-distance travel is too much for Ye to handle.

Whether or not Kanye bought the home so he could be closer to Kim and their four children remains unclear. Last February, Kim filed for divorce from Yeezy after nearly seven years of marriage. According to reports, Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

However, Kanye has been pining for Kim to come back home to him for several months. Earlier this month, while performing at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles, the 44-year-old producer dedicated his song "Runaway" to his estranged wife.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly," he sung during his performance. The emotional moment even made Drake shed a tear.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West’s reps for comment.

Check out the proximity of Kim and Kanye's homes below and photos of what the house looks like before Ye tears it down.