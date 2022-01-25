Laptop Kanye West Retrieved From Ray J Doesn’t Actually Have New Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

A new report has emerged regarding the laptop Kanye West returned to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, which supposedly contained a rumored second sex tape of Kim and Ray J from many years ago.

Despite claims that Kanye retrieved the laptop, which supposedly had the adult content of his soon-to-be ex-wife, a rep for Kim K. offered a statement to XXL on Tuesday (Jan. 25), which said, "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists."

According to a report from TMZ this afternoon, a source said that despite the tape being an embarrassing topic for the millionaire-entrepreneur, she will not forget Kanye's gesture in getting the laptop from Ray J.

The insider also said that both Kim K. and Ye are sensitive coparents and the conversation surrounding the tape may have an impact on their four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

The source added, "Especially when it's continued to be brought up in a way that's thoughtless and intended to cause more pain."

During Kanye West's interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee earlier this week, Yeezy revealed that he took a red-eye flight to meet with Ray J to retrieve the computer with the alleged sexual content.

Ye explained, "After I went and got the laptop from Ray J that night, right? I met this man at the airport, then got on the red eye, came back...delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. I gave it to her, and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw that laptop? It represents how much she’s been used...It represents how much people didn’t love her, they just saw her as a commodity."

The alleged tape in question was brought to light by veteran music manager Wack 100, who revealed during an interview with Bootleg Kev last year that he had part two of the unreleased tape of Kim and Ray J in his possession.

"All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro," Wack said. "We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT."

Wack continued, "I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children. Because it’s Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye. That’s for him. We can’t put that out there in the world like that. It’d be disrespectful."

Wack 100 later shared via Instagram that he spoke with Kanye regarding the tape.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for a comment.