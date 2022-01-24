Kanye West Appears to Send Warning to the Kardashians – ‘Don’t Play With My Kids’

Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he has sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children.

In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.

When Lee said to Kanye that there shouldn't be any drama with Kanye and Kim raising their children—daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2—amid their divorce, Ye agreed but delivered an advance caution, presumably directed at the Kardashians.

"And to participate without no noise," he stated. "’Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating, whatever they want to do. They can block deals. They could do all that type of stuff."

"But I’ma tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids," Kanye continued, looking straight at the camera. "Don’t play with my kids. Whoever y’all work for, whoever y’all think the family is working for, I’m telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it’s going to be all legal. It’s going to be all legal, baby."

Kanye added that he’s going to be calm and is not going to let the Kardashians manipulate him in the media.

"You ain't finna gaslight me, it’s going to be calm like this," he said. "But that’s not what we finna play."

"And this is for everybody that’s ever been in a situation like this that didn’t have a voice," Kanye added. "This is what we are on, this is what time it is. I got the house right next to my children. Gangsta."

Fast-forward to the 2:27-mark below to see Kanye appear to have issued a stern warning to the Kardashians.

What Kanye is referring to is the home he purchased for $4.5 million last December that is located across the street from Kim’s house. A source told People that Kanye now plans to tear it down and build a family-friendly new home. The Donda album creator reportedly bought the home so he could be closer to Kim and their four children.

The Hollywood Unlocked interview comes weeks after Kanye allegedly punched an autograph seeker near the Soho Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles. According to Kanye, he was arguing with a family member about getting in contact with Kim to talk about their children and security stopping him from seeing his kids. Ye claims that the autograph seeker was being aggressive and he had to punch him.

Police were called to the scene and a report was filed. There is a likelihood that Kanye could face a misdemeanor battery charge due to the incident.

Check out Kanye West’s full interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked below.