Kanye West is asking the people on Instagram what he should do about his daughter North West being on TikTok.

This morning (Feb. 4), Ye went to his Instagram and posted a screenshot of North from one of her TikTok's. He captioned the photo, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

North has a joint TikTok account with her mother, Kim Kardashian, under the username @kimandnorth. The account's bio reads, "Me and my bestie. Managed by an adult." It currently has over 5.5 million followers and over 60 million likes from 67 video posts.

Kanye has previously voiced his disapproval of North's account. During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee in January, Ye explained an instance where he alleged that security wouldn't allow him inside Kim's home. He concluded by saying, "And my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

Kim has also commented on North's TikTok use, revealing in an interview with Common Sense that she was upset when her daughter went live on the platform without her permission. "In my house, there are rules," she said.

It appears that by gathering the public's attention around North's account, Kanye is hoping that some action will be taken against her usage on the platform. It remains unclear, however, if his concerns will be addressed by the Kardashian side of the family.

You can see Kanye's post about North below.