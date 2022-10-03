Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West

Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is apparently down with Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" movement, as she was recently seen wearing one of Ye's custom WLM shirts.

On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show took place in Paris. The show has gone viral due to Kanye and several of the models donning "White Lives Matter" shirts. Apparently, one of those models was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah. She was featured in Ye's fashion show wearing one of the shirts, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Kanye West while sporting one of the oversized tops.

"Love u some @KanyeWest," she captioned the video, which shows her joking around with Ye backstage at the event.

Some people on Twitter were taken aback by the video of Selah wearing a WLM shirt considering her mother's Afrocentric archetype.

"Kanye West got Lauryn Hill daughter wearing a 'White Lives Matter' tee collection. Streets is done," one person tweeted.

"I know kanye west ain’t got Lauryn Hill daughter wearing a 'White Lives Matter' tee," someone else questioned.

"I know that is not Selah in that fawkin shirt… I KNOW THAT IS NOT LAURYN HILL’S DAUGHTER IN THAT GOD AWFUL SHIRT," another person added in disbelief.

Selah wasn't the only celebrity spotted sporting one of Ye's custom WLM shirts. Conservative pundit Candace Owens was photographed grinning from ear to ear with Kanye while they wore the garment.

See Photos of Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Wearing a "White Lives Matter" Shirt With Kanye West and Reactions Below

Selah Marley wears White Live Matter shirt. selah/Instagram loading...

Selah Marley wears White Live Matter shirt with Kanye West at fashion show. selah/Instagram loading...