Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan Nominated for 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan have been nominated for induction into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday (Feb. 25), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee announced its 17 nominees for the 2026 induction ceremony, including Lauryn Hill and Wu-Tang Clan. This is the first time L-Boogie and the iconic New York-based rap group have been nominated. They are the only hip-hop artists among the nominees this year.

To be eligible for nomination, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording 25 years ago.

Lauryn, a solo artist and member of the acclaimed rap group The Fugees, is being recognized for her culturally impactful 1998 solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The project was a career-defining moment for Lauryn and delivered revered tracks like "Ex-Factor," "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "Everything Is Everything" and "To Zion." For her endearing work, Lauryn made history at the 1999 Grammy Awards by winning five trophies and becoming the first hip-hop artist to win the Album of the Year award.

As for Wu-Tang Clan, the nine-member group is being acknowledged for their classic 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Featuring RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Masta Killa and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, Enter the Wu-Tang is one of the most audacious and influential albums in hip-hop history.

Guided by the RZA's visionary production of concrete-breaking beats and samples ripped straight from classic kung-fu films, the group delivered raw, unadulterated lyricism of their stark realities. Anthemic tracks like "Protect Ya Neck," "Bring da Ruckus," and "Wu-tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta F' Wit" are karate chops to the dome, while deeply humanistic tracks like "C.R.E.A.M" and "Can't It All Be So Simple" detail their survival mindset of living in their urban environment.

"This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture," stated John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a press release. "Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall."

An international voting panel, consisting of over 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals, will receive the nominee ballots. The criteria for selection are based on several factors: the artist's influence on music culture and subsequent musicians, as well as the breadth and duration of their career and complete body of work.

The 2026 Performer Inductees will be revealed in April under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

The 2026 induction ceremony will take place in the fall with the date and ticket sale information to be announced ahead of time.

Last year, OutKast was inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Salt-N-Pepa, who were honored with the Musical Influence Award.

See the list of artists nominated for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and look at the complete list of every rapper who has been inducted into the Rock Hall below.

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

● Lauryn Hill

● Wu-Tang Clan

● Sade

● New Edition

● Mariah Carey

● Luther Vandross

● The Black Crowes

● Jeff Buckley

● Phil Collins

● Melissa Etheridge

● Billy Idol

● INXS

● Iron Maiden

● Joy Division/New Order

● Oasis

● P!NK

● Shakira

