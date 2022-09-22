Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for All the Stress He’s Caused

Kanye West is apologizing to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in an upcoming interview.

On Wednesday night (Sept. 21), ABC's Good Morning America shared a clip from their exclusive sit-down with the Donda rapper that is slated to air tonight (Sept. 22). In the snippet, Ye expresses remorse for his actions.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he tells GMA. "I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day."

Kanye and Kim have been going through a much-publicized divorce for the last year, during which Ye has accused Kim of keeping him from his children, bullied her former boyfriend Pete Davidson and put her family on blast.

This isn't the first time Ye has issued a formal public apology to Kim. Back in July of 2020, he confessed fault for slandering her on social media.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he tweeted. "I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

That apology followed run of Kanye going off on Twitter and accusing Kim of trying to get a doctor to lock him up.

Check Out the Clip From Kanye West's Upcoming Good Morning America Interview Below