Kanye West Demands Apology From the Kardashians, Tags Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Others – Report

Kanye West has been extremely vocal regarding the alleged treatment he's received at the hands of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. In the latest episode of the Ye and Kim saga, the rapper is demanding a public apology from his soon-to-be former spouse.

On Tuesday (Feb. 8), Yeezy posted and deleted a screenshot of The Hollywood Unlocked's report on Ye lamenting via Instagram Live about not being given the address to his daughter Chicago's birthday party last month beside a text exchange with someone presumed to be a family member. In the text, Ye says "It was great to see the kids" and "I still need an apology for you not giving me the address to my..."

In the caption for the upload, Kanye said, "I still need a public apology from the entire family for this. You [give] everything you got to someone then they try to bully you and then say they won’t apologize. It’s up till they all take accountability. Every woman there including [Corey Gamble]."

Kanye also took the time to tag several of Kim Kardashian's family members, including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner. He tagged Vice President Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, comedian-TV show host Ellen DeGeneres and more as well. It's unclear why Ye decided to tag Harris, Obama, Clinton and DeGeneres or what connections the other non-relatives tagged in the post have to do with Ye and Kim's divorce, which has apparently gone sour.

Last month, Kanye revealed that not only was he not given the address to his daughter's birthday party, but that it was Travis Scott who gave him the location, allowing him to attend the function.

Kim has opted not to go back-and-forth with Ye and his social media tirades, but she did release a statement on Feb. 4, saying in part, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for it all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

On a much lighter note, Jeen-Yuhs, the three-part, life-chronicling docuseries about the Donda 2 rhymer is expected to release on Netflix on Feb. 16.