Kanye West Calls Out Netflix, Demands Final Approval on His Documentary

Kanye West wants to do final edits on his Netflix docuseries before it's presented to the masses.

Yeezy shared via Instagram on Friday (Jan. 21) that before he gives the green light for the three-part series called Jeen-Yuhs, he wants to ensure that all T's are crossed and I's are dotted.

"I’m going to say this kindly for the last time

I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix

Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image

Thank you in advance 😊" he wrote in his IG post, which included the artwork for the documentary.

The trilogy series chronicles Ye's over 20-year career, including music, business ventures, his 2020 presidential run and the loss of his mom, Donda West, whom he named his latest album after.

According to a report from Variety on Wednesday (Jan. 19), Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, directors of Jeen-Yuhs, spoke on the doc's final cut, reassuring Kanye that he needed to trust the filmmakers.

"I said, 'Dude, you have to trust me.' And he did, 100 percent,” Simmons explained. "Mind you, when his team and the business-people have gotten involved, they’re of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story. It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision."

Ye's latest creative project is scheduled to debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (Jan. 23) and is expected to hit Netflix sometime next month.