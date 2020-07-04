Kanye West Announces He’s Officially Running for President

Kanye West has officially announced he's running for President of the United States. On Saturday (July 4), the rapper revealed the news in a tweet, and appears to have confirmed that he's running in the 2020 election by using the hashtag "2020VISION."

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote in the tweet. "I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION."

West's tweet garnered immediate support from his wife Kim Kardashian who retweeted the message to her 65 million followers. Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk also offered his backing. "You have my full support!!" he tweeted.

This, of course, is not the first time West has claimed he will be coming for the title of Commander-in-Chief. Back in 2015, the rap star announced his presidential aspirations during an epic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. "It's about ides, bro, new ideas, people with ideas, people who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020, to run for president," he said at the time.

Since then, Kanye has become somewhat of a pariah when it comes to politics, as he has aligned himself with President Donald Trump on multiple levels, to the chagrin of many of his supporters. Following some political controversy in 2018, 'Ye claimed he was gonna distance himself from politics. However, last November, Kanye claimed his political passion had returned and he insisted he'd be running in the 2024 presidential election.

Now, it looks like Kanye has pushed that timetable forward and wants to put his name in the ballot this year. This news comes on the heels of Kanye dropping a new single titled "Wash Us in the Blood" and announcing a new album titled God's Country.