Kanye West Announces New Album God’s Country, to Release New Song “Wash Us in the Blood”

Kanye West has had a few tricks up his sleeve as of late and most recently, the rapper has announced the title of a new album and a new song.

On Monday morning (June 29), Kanye revealed via Twitter that the title of his forthcoming album is God's Country. The name of the project was shared by renowned Black cinematographer, Arthur Jafa, last month. However, ’Ye has finally confirmed. The rapper also shared that he will be dropping "Wash Us in the Blood," which will likely be a new song with a visual directed by Jafa.

"KANYE WEST ARTHUR JAFA PROJECT 02 WASH US IN THE BLOOD FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD'S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER," ’Ye wrote in a tweet.

"Wash Us in the Blood" will be the first music the G.O.O.D. Music founder has released since 2019 when he delivered his Jesus Is King album and his Sunday Service Choir's Jesus Is Born album.

Back in May, a conversation between Jafa and fashion icon Michèle Lamy surfaced on the internet, in which the cinematographer divulged a bit of information regarding the Chicago native's album.

"It's from his new record," Jafa said when asked about the video he is working on with Kanye. "It's called God's Country and this will be, like, the first single, I guess, off of it. I don't know if I'm ’posed to not be announcing it or whatever. I may just be spilling the beans. But yeah, it's from a new record that's forthcoming. I don't know when the album is coming out but the single, I think, maybe sometime next week. Maybe. It's not sure. It's not definite."

This isn't the first collaborative effort between ’Ye and Jafa. The cinematographer's 2016 visual, Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death, features reflective moments of the Black experience played over Kanye's "Ultralight Beam" from his The Life of Pablo album.