Kanye West Posts Gigantic Rambling Message on Outside of Chicago Gap Store

Following the announcement of his new clothing line with Gap, Kanye West has unveiled a message about the partnership. A really, really big one.

On Sunday (June 28), photos started surfacing of a gigantic message on white cloth draped over the Gap store at 555 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. The larger-than-life memo covers the entire building and finds Kanye addressing his hometown.

"Thank God. Hi, Chicago. It's 'Ye. This is the Gap store I used to shop at when I would drive my Nissan from the Southside. So blessed. I thank God and I am humbled at the opportunity to serve. I put my heart into the color palette and every detail," the message reads in part.

The rest of the message is a bit head-scratching, with ’Ye seemingly throwing out random thoughts. "I love Tron original," he continues. "Do you like stuff [?]. I don't know what to do with my hands. Love, Yeezy."

Kanye first revealed his new deal with Gap on Friday (June 26). "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER," the rapper posted in a tweet with a Gap logo featuring the word YZY.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand said of the collaboration.

The new line will feature "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points." West has hired Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi as design director of the new line.