Kanye West refuses to be silenced as his bitter divorce from Kim Kardashian continues to get messier.

On Saturday (Feb. 5), Ye again addressed his issues with his estranged ex publicly on social media. The Chicago rap mogul shared a photo on Instagram that appears to be from his upcoming Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs. The screenshot is covered with the words, "You need an angel to watch over you."

In the caption for the photo, Kanye lashed out at Kim, who he again claims is keeping him from seeing his children.

"I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?" he wrote, referring to his Donda Academy hoops team.

A few hours earlier, Ye shared tweets from right-wing pendant Candace Owen, who supported his position to keep his daughter off TikTok.

"THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE," Kanye captioned screenshots of the tweets. "THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES."

Kanye has been calling out Kim and her family in reference to her allegedly keeping him away from his children while they go through a sour separation several times over the last few weeks. Last month, Kanye vented on Instagram after claiming he was not allowed at his daughter Chicago's birthday party, accusing Kim of not providing him the location. Ye showed up to the party only after being given the address by Travis Scott. Kanye has since called the incident a kidnapping.

Things heated up again on Friday (Feb. 4), when Kanye showed his disapproval of his daughter North being on TikTok. Kim finally countered Kanye. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness."

The fuss being made over North's TikTok page has given the account a lot of unwanted attention, with people trying to hilariously finesse the 9-year-old out of money and asking her questions about her mom's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.