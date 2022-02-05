Hilarious Comments on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Daughter’s TikTok Go Viral

It looks like Kanye West feeling adamant that his 8-year-old daughter North West stay off TikTok has put more attention on the young girl's account, which has led to some hilarious comments.

Ye and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian have publicly been at odds for the last few weeks, with one of the music mogul's biggest gripes being his daughter having an account on the popular social media app TikTok. On Friday (Feb. 4), some comments left on the child's account, which she shares with her mother, went viral. In particular, one comment thread shows users trying to comically finesse the billionaire heiress.

"North can you show us mummy's credit card," one comment reads.

"North honey do you know how to write a check?" another person queried.

"North have you ever played Cash App," someone else hilariously pondered.

Other people had questions that seemed to hint at Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "Northie, show us the tall funny pale man," someone wrote.

"North was there a tall white guy at Thanksgiving?" another person asked.

Kim has since disabled the comments on the posts.

On Friday morning, Ye once again vented about Kim allowing North to be on TikTok against his wishes. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" he captioned a screenshot on Instagram of North in a TikTok video.

Kim, who has been quiet for the most part, clapped back at Kanye on IG. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Story. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness."

Kanye's most vocal complaint during this now bitter divorce is his alleged inability to see his children. Last month, Kanye claimed he was not given the location to Chicago's birthday party and was only able to attend the event because Travis Scott slid him the address. Kanye has even gone as far as to call that incident a kidnapping. The saga continues.

See reactions to the comments left on North's TikTok page below.