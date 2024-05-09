24 Rappers Who Have Mentioned Young Thug Since His Arrest

Exactly two years ago on May 9, 2022, the rap world watched in shock as Young Thug and 27 other YSL members were arrested and hit with RICO charges. So much has happened in the two years since Thug's arrest.

The state of Georgia charged Young Thug and five other codefendants of being part of a menacing street gang that committed numerous crimes throughout Atlanta over the past decade. Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the ringleader. He faces charges of criminal street-gang activity, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun and drug crimes. Through it all, several of his rap peers haven't wavered in their support, shouting Thug out on tracks and on social media.

Some of Thug's rap friends were also arrested, including Gunna who was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. The rapper negotiated an Alford plea deal in December of 2022, and despite being free, is still trying to escape being labeled a snitch two years later. Another prominent YSL signee, Yak Gotti, is currently on trial alongside Thug. He's facing a count of murder and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act.

The case has also called into question the use of rap lyrics in a criminal court, as Thug's own bars are currently being used against him to try and tie him to numerous crimes. For example, prosecutor Adriane Love referenced the lyrics "hundred rounds in a Tahoe" in her opening arguments last November. Love claimed those lyrics were in reference to the murder of a rival gang member who got shot while standing next to a Chevy Tahoe.

Thugga has remained in jail since he was initially booked. He's been denied bond five times, and his trial will likely drag into 2027. As the trial has gone on, his support in the rap game has continued to grow, with dozens of rappers calling for Thug's freedom in their songs.

Check out 24 times rappers have shouted out Thugga in the two years since his arrest below.