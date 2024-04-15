Gunna Insists People Have Been Misled About Snitching Allegations

Gunna is opening up about the snitching allegations against him in an interview for XXL magazine's spring 2024 cover story.

Gunna Discusses Snitching Allegations

On Monday (April 15), XXL debuted the the magazine cover featuring Gunna. In the interview, the Atlanta rapper speaks about his release from jail after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act back in 2022. Gunna spent seven months in Fulton County Jail in Georgia before invoking the Alford plea, which caused many people to label him a snitch. Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Lil Baby, among others, also appeared to take jabs at Gunna and accused him of being a snitch on social media and in songs.

"None of those rappers, they're not on the case," Gunna told XXL. "They don't know legally what's going on."

He added that he has talked "peacefully" to about "three or four of those guys," but wouldn't elaborate further.

"I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled," Gunna added. "And like, you know, when you're being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions. And that's what is being shown right now. You're being a follower or you're being neutral to be like, 'I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin' on.'"

Gunna was sentenced to five years in prison, which was later commuted to time served. The rhymer was released from jail in late 2022. He was given 500 hours of community service as part of his deal.

Gunna Announces New Album

Gunna's new interview with XXL arrives as he also announces his new album, One of Wun. He hopped on Instagram to unveil the cover for the new album, which shows the artist designed as a painted portrait with a floral scarf covering his face. This effort will be the rapper's first full-length since 2023's A Gift & a Curse LP. Gunna did not reveal a release date, but merely said it was "coming soon."

Watch Gunna perform "Back at It" and "Bittersweet" exclusively for XXL below.

Watch Gunna perform "Back at It" and "Bittersweet" During Tour Rehearsal

