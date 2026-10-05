Ye Flexes His $1.8 Million Audemars Piguet Watch

Ye stepped out with a $1.8 million Audemars Piguet watch over the weekend.

On Sunday (Oct. 4), the artist formerly known as Kanye West showed up at ComplexCon in Los Angeles with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North West and an extremely expensive time piece on his wrist. Steven Victor, founder of record label Victor Victor Worldwide, Pusha T's longtime manager and the former COO of G.O.O.D. Music, documented the jewelry on camera in a now-viral video.

In the clip, Steven asks a smiling Yeezy how much the watch cost, and the pair laugh as Ye responded, "1.8. If you need to ask!"

After walking the floor for a bit, Ye later joined Playboi Carti on stage as Carti performed.

Ye added the watch to his collection for his 49th birthday back in June. The timepiece is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked in 18-carat white gold set with baguette-cut diamonds,

The polarizing MC has been collecting quite a few rare pieces lately. More recently, jewelry designer Don Rosé shared photos of custom grills for Ye on Instagram, calling it a pleasure to work with the Chicago native and pointing to his "OK" music video, where the grills appeared to be featured.

After fan accounts reposted the photos, Ye took to X on Sept. 2 and wrote, "I don't know who this person is. I didn't order these." But just one day later, Ye realized he did, in fact, know the man. "Pardon I do know Don Rose," he clarified on X.

Check out Yeezy's crazy Audemars Piguet watch below and view the grills here.

Watch Ye Flex His $1.8 million Audemars Piguet Watch

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