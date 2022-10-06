Kanye West Says Adidas ‘Raped and Stole’ His Designs

Kanye West is calling out Adidas for allegedly stealing his designs following news that the shoe giant is reviewing its relationship with the controversial rapper-designer.

On Thursday afternoon (Oct. 6), Ye posted a screenshot on Instagram of a CNBC tweet that shared an article revealing Adidas is mulling over whether to continue its relationship with Kanye. Ye reacted to the tweet with a caps lock-engaged response.

"FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS," Kanye West wrote in the caption of the post. "I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS."

Kanye West claims Adidas raped his designs. kanyewest/Instagram loading...

Adidas and Kanye West's relationship has been very volatile recently, with things now coming to a head for the company, who released a statement about the possibility of cutting ties with Kanye this afternoon.

"Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artist to achieve their vision," the statement begins. "The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."

XXL has reached out to Adidas for comment.

After beginning a very profitable collaboration with the shoe giant nearly a decade ago, Kanye has been calling out Adidas for a while now. Back in June, he put the company on blast claiming they were selling fake Yeezy slides. In September, Kanye trolled Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted by posting a fake article that proclaimed Rørsted's death. Last month, Kanye compared his relationship with Adidas and Gap to co-parenting with Kim Kardashian.

Adidas' statement comes on the heels of Kanye West going viral for debuting custom Yeezy "White Lives Matter" shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3).