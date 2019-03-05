Kanye West and Adidas Announce Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Hyperspace

Kanye West may be fighting to become creative director of Adidas, but that won't stop him from continuing to expand his Yeezy brand in his current role. Today (March 5), 'Ye and Adidas announce the coming of their brand-new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Hyperspace sneaker. The shoe, which is slated for a March 16 release, will launch exclusively in select cities like Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India via Yeezy's website.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Hyperspace comprises of a two-toned upper with re-engineered primeknit and a midsole that thrives on Adidas’ innovative BOOST™ technology. The signature monofilament stripe appears on the right side of the upper, which makes the shoe stand out from the average all-white sneaker. 'Ye's pearly white kicks will be released with a suggested retail price of $220.

The latest Yeezy Boost announcement comes less than a month after 'Ye and Adidas revealed their plans for their pricier sneaker, the Yeezy Boost 700 Salt. That shoe features a black gum sole complete with a reflective feel and full-length drop in boost midsole. The shoe also has an upper composed of suede overlays and premium leather with mesh underlays, and the classic three stripes. The 700 Salt costs $300 but, unlike the Hyperspace's, you can find them online in the U.S. now.

Check out the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Hyperspace below. You can find out more information about the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 by visiting Adidas' Yeezy website.

See Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Hyperspace

