Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye West Blasts School’s Name Online – Report

Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances after reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.

According to the celebrity news site's sources, the move is not because Kanye poses a direct threat, but his posts have opened it up for other uninvited people to show up to the school, which poses a potential risk.

Kanye West's recent comments about shooting up a school didn't help things either. Last week, Ye replied to comments from Boosie BadAzz with the disturbing post, "Don’t speak on me, Lil Boosie, speak to me. Yeah, little nerd-ass me. Come smack me or come shoot me. I’m the one that got bullied by the entire Black celebrity community. Now I’m back to shoot the school up."

Kanye's own school, Donda Academy, which he wants his children to attend, has faced some scrutiny recently as more details about the unaccredited school have come to light.

Kim Kardashian was one of the people who caught Kanye's wrath last week, in the wake of him facing backlash for debuting "White Lives Matter" shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Oct. 3. Kanye accused Kim of "basically kidnapping" their daughter Chicago on her birthday last year.

XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian's team for comment.