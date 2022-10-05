Kanye West Defends ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Despite backlash, or maybe because of it, Kanye West is doubling down on his stance following his "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West shared a post on his Instagram page defending the controversial shirt he debuted at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashoin Show in Paris on Monday (Oct. 3). In the post, Ye shared a picture of a black version of the shirt. He captioned the pic, "Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO."

Kanye West has been the talk of the internet since he broke out in a custom Yeezy WLM shirt earlier this week. Several models at the fashion show, including Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley, were also wearing the tops. Conservative pundit Candace Owens was also in attendance and used the opportunity to pose with Ye for pics in the viral tee.

Ye appears to have an opposite take on the Black Lives Matter movement, which he claimed to have single-handedly ended with his fashion show stunt.

"Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam," Kanye wrote on his Instagram Story yesterday (Oct. 4). "Now it's over. You're welcome."

Kanye has been on a tear on Instagram since unveiling the shirts. He went at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she offered an eloquent commentary on the rapper's stance. He has also rehashed his beef with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian who he is again accusing of "basically" kidnapping their daughter Chicago on her last birthday.

See Kanye West's Post Defending His "White Lives Matter" Shirts Below