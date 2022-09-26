Kanye West Appears to Compare Queen Elizabeth II Dying to His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is appearing to compare the death of Queen Elizabeth II to separating from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Ye is currently in Europe where he was spotted at various events during Milan Fashion Week. On Sunday (Sept. 25), the rapper-fashion designer shared a post on his Instagram Story where he said he had empathy with the people of London following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II because he too recently lost a great woman in his life.

"London I know how you feel. I lost my queen too," Kanye wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kanye and Kim are currently going through a much-publicized child custody battle following the finalization of their divorce back in March. After calling out Kim several times during the process, Ye has simmered down recently. During an interview with ABC's Good Morning America that aired last week, Kanye apologized to Kim for all the stress he's caused her during the last several months.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he told GMA. "But also, ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day."

Earlier this month, Kanye defended Kim after 50 Cent posted a fake Tweet about her.

There is a chance Ye is also talking about his mother, Donda West, who died nearly 15 years ago following complications from plastic surgery. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. She reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years.

Check out Kanye West's Post Appearing to Compare the Death of Queen Elizabeth II to His Divorce Below

Kanye West comments on his divorce. kanyewest/Instagram loading...