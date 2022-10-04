Kanye West Says Black Lives Matter Movement Is Over, Implies He Ended It

Kanye West says the Black Lives Matter movement is over and is appearing to take credit for its alleged demise.

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 4), Kanye West seemingly respond to the backlash he received for the "White Lives Matter" shirts worn at his recent fashion show by claiming the Black Lives Matter movement is over and we have him to thank for it.

"Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam," Kanye wrote on his Instagram Story. "Now it's over. You're welcome."

Ye's statement comes less than a day after he faced backlash for his YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Oct. 3, which featured the rapper and several models, including Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah, wearing custom Yeezy "White Lives Matter" shirts.

"@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON," Boosie BadAzz tweeted. "U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN😞 N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY 'NIGGA.'"

"Black Lives Matter," Jaden Smith tweeted, taking a more subtle approach.

Talib Kweli resorted to quoting Martin Luther King Jr. in the caption of a photo of Ye and Candace Owens.

"'Like an unchecked cancer, hate corrodes the personality and eats away its vital unity. Hate destroys a man's sense of values and his objectivity. It causes him to describe the beautiful as ugly and the ugly as beautiful, and to confuse the true with the false and the false with the true.' ― Martin Luther King Jr," the caption reads.

Not everyone was taken aback by Ye's stunt. "What does it mean if I understand Kanye," Queen Key tweeted.

It is unclear if the shirts will be sold as part of the Yeezy line or if Kanye is just trying to make a statement.

Kanye has a huge supporter in conservative mouthpiece Candace Owens, who was in attendance at the fashion show and seen proudly wearing one of the "White Lives Matter" shirts while talking with Ye.

The Black Lives Matter began around 2013 as a social movement to bring light to the racial inequities and discrimination experienced by Black people.

See Kanye West's Statement About Ending Black Lives Matter Below

Kanye West says Black Lives Matter is over. kanyewest/Instagram loading...