Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch

Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral.

Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist.

“I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this don’t even feel real to me. I'm just gon' be real,” the Eternal Atake rapper said. “Destinee always was on my hip everywhere I go. When it was time for her to go home, I used to be like, 'Bro, when are you coming back?' She be like, 'Dang, bro, I ain't even leave yet.'”

He continued, "I honestly don't know how to feel. I got close with her over a short span of time. Just her loyalty. She showed me a different type of loyalty. She had real loyalty to me." Watch Lil Uzi Vert speaking at the funeral below.

Houston rapper Lil Flip shouted Uzi out on Instagram for the kind words they conveyed at the homegoing service.

"@liluzivert YOU A #TRILL ONE," Flip captioned a photo with Uzi. "THANKS FOR THE LOVE AND WORDS U SPOKE AT THE FUNERAL! THANKS 4 ALL THE THINGS U DID BEHIND THE SCENES THAT WE GO KEEP BEHIND THE SCENES & 2 MY BRO GO HARD U KNW WE LOCKED IN FOR LIFE #ORANGEMOUND 2 #CLOVERLAND."

Lotta Cash Desto, born Destinee Govan, was killed on Sept. 24 in a triple shooting in Houston that left two others injured, according to the Houston Chronicle. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has been charged with her murder. Police are still on the hunt for a second shooter.

Lil Uzi Vert commented on the killing on Twitter two days after it occurred.

“I been tryna keep my mind off shit but it definitely hurt,” they posted.

After releasing his Red and White EP in July, Uzi is currently working on his new project Pink Tape.

See Lil Uzi Vert Delivering the Eulogy at Lotta Cash Desto's Funeral Below