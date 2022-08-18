Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit

Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently.

On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of someone from the waste down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.

"Wtfffff," they wrote over top of the photo with a quartet of crying laughing emojis.

"Who is this I only saw the boots I hope this just a normal person," Uzi added. "Big Ass Boots."

It turns out, the photo is actually of Roddy Ricch. Internet sleuths located the full photo, which shows the Compton, Calif. rapper in the exact same outfit from the Uzi photo. Uzi has since removed their post joking the pic.

Lil Uzi Vert has never been afraid to step outside the box when it comes to fashion and accoutrements. Last year, they got a pink diamond implanted in their forehead. The rapper recently got their knuckles pierced. Last month, the eccentric rhymer changed their pronouns to they/them.

Uzi is currently prepping his new Pink album. Last month, he released the EP Red & White on Soundcloud. The extended play features mostly songs that had been unofficially released previously and has production from Sonny Digital, Dun Deal, Don Cannon, Mustard, Maaly Raw, Brandon Finessing and more. According to Kodak Black, Uzi and him have enough collab material in the can to put out an EP as well.

See Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Clowning Roddy Ricch Below