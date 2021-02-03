Lil Uzi Vert wasn't joking when he told his fans via Twitter last weekend that he was in the process of getting a multimillion-dollar pink diamond implanted in his forehead.

Early this morning (Feb. 3), a friend of Uzi's, whose Instagram handle is @rockdv, shared a screenshot of their FaceTime conversation on his IG Story, which shows the Philadelphia-bred rhymer revealing his latest blinged-out drip. Uzi's face is close to the screen and displays what appears to be a marquis-shaped pink diamond implanted in the center of his forehead. Uzi previously stated that the stone is a GIA (Gemological Institute of America)-certified natural diamond—meaning it is natural, authenticated and not lab grown.

"Folks went crazy 24 million in his forehead dumb ass niggas," the friend captioned the image of Lil Uzi Vert with his new diamond.

rockdv via Instagram

Entrepreneur Windsor “Slow” Rubin, formerly of the Slowbucks clothing brand and who goes by @ceoslow on Instagram, posted an image of Uzi wearing his new face jewelry on his social media page as well.

"He really went in did it 24mill on his head.. What y'all thinking about it?," Slow wrote on the screenshot of his FaceTime with the former 2016 XXL Freshman, which Slow posted on his IG Story as well.

ceoslow via Instagram

ceoslow via Instagram

Last weekend, Lil Uzi Vert opened up about how he's been paying for this massive diamond from celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte for a few years now.

"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," Uzi tweeted last Saturday (Jan. 30). "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face."

While the amount of the diamond hasn't been confirmed, Uzi did respond to a tweet asking if the rock costs more than $2 million per carat and he replied, "It’s 10 almost 11 carats."

Uzi also explained why he opted against getting the diamond put into a ring. "If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance," he said.

Uzi is no stranger to treating himself to expensive items. The rhymer also has a custom $2 million car collection.

Clearly, what Lil Uzi Vert wants, he gets. Even if it's a massive diamond in his face.