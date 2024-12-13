The Four New Piercings on Lil Uzi Vert’s Face May Shock You

Lil Uzi Vert has again altered their appearance. This time, the Philadelphia rapper got some new face piercings that might surprise you.

Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off New Piercings

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), Uzi shared a post on his Instagram Story showing off a dozen piercings on his face. In the selfie photo, which can be seen below, Uzi has 12 metal balls poking out of their face, including four news piercings on his cheeks and above his mustache. He wrote over the photo, "Back Bute" with a white heart emoji.

Fans React to Uzi's New Jewelry

Shocked fans on social media have been weighing in on the Eternal Atake 2 artist's latest look.

"Looking like he took a birdshot to the face," one person shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Dude, face looks like out of space at 2 o'clock in the morning," someone else added.

"This n**** is a rebellious teen at 30," another post on the topic reads.

Uzi has been known to move to the beat of their own drum when it comes to fashion, body art and jewelry. In 2021, they got a multi-million dollar pink diamond implanted in their forehead. Last year, they got their entire forehead tattooed. However, last December they said they wanted to remove all their ink.

See fans react to Uzi's new piercings and peep the photo below.

