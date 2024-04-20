Lil Uzi Vert Goes Viral for Their Strange Red Outfit and Purse at 2024 Coachella Festival

Lil Uzi Vert has gone viral for their strange red outfit and purse at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.

Lil Uzi Vert Goes Viral With Their Unique Red Outfit and Purse at Coachella

On Friday (April 19), Lil Uzi Vert made his second weekend appearance at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. While the Philadelphia rapper delivered another electrifying performance, their red outfit and purse drew the most attention from people on social media.

Fans jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share videos of Uzi's unique red outfit that they wore on stage. The "Just Wanna Rock" rhymer donned a red leather tube top that has wings along with matching red joggers and sneakers. Uzi also rocked a diamond-encrusted Roc-A-Fella Records chain. Fans were also surprised when Uzi departed from the stage, clutching their gold purse in hand. Some of the clips can be viewed below.

The Philly rapper's unconventional performance may have taken some people aback. Nonetheless, it shouldn't be a surprise given his eccentric personality and fashion choices.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off Their New Hair Color

Lil Uzi Vert Vogues at Coachella and the Crowd Loves It

Last weekend, at Coachella, Lil Uzi Vert Uzi wowed the crowd with an impressive routine of voguing, which included them performing a move called the death drop. The Coachella audience loved Uzi's voguing, including his biggest supporter and girlfriend, City Girls' JT.

"UZI KILLED IT BIG STARRRR!!!! CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT!!!!!!!!!" she wrote in all caps on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Want to Remove All Their Tattoos

See Lil Uzi Vert's outfit and performance at Coachella that has fans scratching their heads below.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert's Strange Performance at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival