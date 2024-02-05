2024 Grammy Awards – Five Things You Didn’t See on TV

The 2024 Grammys were incredibly eventful on Sunday night (Feb. 4), for both good and bad reasons. During the televised segment of the awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Jay-Z elegantly stood up for his wife Beyoncé while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He criticized The Recording Academy for not giving Bey the Album of the Year trophy at any point in her career so far. SZA had probably one of the most heartwarming speeches of the night, and Travis Scott brought the house down with a fiery performance.

There were a few great moments that happened behind the scenes while the cameras were rolling, but that weren't televised. Here are five Grammy moments that didn't make it to TV.

Killer Mike Wins Three Grammys

Killer Mike took home three Grammys for Best Rap Song for "Scientists & Engineers" featuring Future, Andre 3000 and Eryn Allen Kane, Best Rap Album for Michael and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers." However, things took an unfortunate turn for Killer Mike after he was taken into police custody following his Grammy hat trick. It was later reported he was arrested after being accused of knocking down a security guard at the event. In a radio interview on Monday (Feb. 5) Killer Mike merely called the arrest a "speed bump."

Ice Spice Meets Jay-Z and Beyoncé

While Ice Spice didn't win any of the five Grammys she was nominated for, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper had a massive moment at the 66th annual awards and spent some time with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Video of the meeting appears to show the conversation going well, with all parties smiling as they chat.

Lil Durk and J. Cole Win Grammy for "All My Life"

Lil Durk won his first Grammy ever for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. This was Durk's fourth and Cole's 17th nomination overall. Cole has previously collected a golden gramophone for being featured on 21 Savage's "A Lot" back in 2018. That marked 21's first win and Cole's second. Durk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and dedicated the win to "the trenches."

"If you like me or not this Grammy for the trenches," Durk wrote.

Jay-Z Drinks Out of His Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

After accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Jay-Z celebrated his big win by drinking some D'USSÉ out of his trophy. This is just the latest honor the Grammys have bestowed upon Hov. Jay-Z has won a whopping 24 Grammys throughout his career, receiving 88 nominations in total.

Lil Uzi Vert Walks Between Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Shortly after Jay-Z accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, he began to leave the stadium with his daughter Blue Ivy, his wife Beyoncé and Lil Uzi Vert. The Philadelphia rapper was randomly spotted walking in between the Carters, and the randomness of the moment delighted the internet.

