Killer Mike Accused of Knocking Down Security Guard Leading to Arrest at 2024 Grammy Awards – Report

Killer Mike is reportedly being accused of knocking down a security guard leading to his arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

According to a report published by TMZ on Sunday (Feb. 4), Killer Mike was allegedly involved in an altercation with a security guard at Crypto.com Arena during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Law enforcement sources reportedly told the celebrity gossip site that Mike was arrested and charged with battery after knocking the security guard to the ground.

While the footage below doesn't show the alleged altercation, an animated Killer Mike can clearly be seen arguing with security. Within seconds, the Atlanta MC is then shown in handcuffs being escorted away by police.

XXL has reached out to Killer Mike's team for confirmation on the matter.

The unfortunate situation went down immediately following Killer Mike's clean sweep of the three Grammy Award categories he was placed in. His renowned Michael album had just won the Grammy for Best Rap Album while his track "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000 and Future took home this prize for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Watch the TMZ video footage of Killer Mike reportedly being arrested for battery at the 2024 Grammy Awards below.

