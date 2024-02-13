Killer Mike and The View Host Bump Heads Over His Praise of Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Killer Mike bumps heads with The View cohost Sunny Hostin after he praised Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp during a recent appearance on the show.

Killer Mike Talks Politics on The View

On Monday (Feb. 12), Killer Mike was a guest on ABC's The View where he talked about his recent historic Grammy wins and political activism, speaking specifically about the need to vote in local elections. During the sit-down, which can be seen below, cohost Sunny Hostin called into question Mike praising Republic Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for what the politician has done on the business side for the state.

"You lost me a little bit with your support of Kemp," Sunny told the rapper around the 8:50-mark of the interview below.

"Not support of Kemp, thats misinformation, you can not like me but don’t lie on me," Mike interjected. "He’s the governor of my state so I have to be involved with him because I can’t divorce myself. But let me say this, if you criticize someone don’t lie. Don’t say I didn’t support Abrams, because I did. Don’t say that I don’t support Democrats because I helped get three Democratic mayors elected. I’ve helped get two state representatives elected, but if someone is in the king seat I’m not gonna not have dinner with the king on behalf of my people. I have to do that."

Killer Mike's Wild Night at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Killer Mike is coming off a huge night at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, where he took home awards for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

However, a brief time after accepting his golden gramophones, he was videoed being hauled away in handcuffs. It was later reported he was arrested for misdemeanor battery in connection to an alleged altercation with a female security guard outside the event. He was released the same night and has since released a statement about the incident.

"Last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK," the statement reads in part. "I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams."

See Killer Mike and The View cohost Sunny Hostin clash over his views about Georgia Governor Brain Kemp below.

