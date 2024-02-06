Killer Mike Arrest Details Emerge, Denies Pushing Female Security Guard to the Ground

New details have emerged surrounding Killer Mike being arrested at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 4).

New Details Emerge About Killer Mike Arrest

On Monday (Feb. 5), Rolling Stone published an update on the curious case of Killer Mike being arrested at the 66th annual Grammy Awards after three big wins at the event. It was previously reported that the rapper was taken into custody in a citizen's arrest after he got into an altercation with a security guard at the venue. According to Rolling Stone, a female security guard claims the rapper pushed her to the ground during the argument, which caused her to sustain injuries.

The woman, who claims she suffered injuries to her hands and fingers during the alleged scuffle, then called for help and her fellow security guards surrounded the rapper, born Michael Render, and took him into custody.

Killer Mike's Arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards

As previously reported, Killer Mike was taken into custody following an altercation outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after accepting the awards for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, he was booked for misdemeanor battery and released on zero bail on Sunday night.

Killer Mike and Team Release Statements

Killer Mike has released an official statement to XXL concerning his arrest.

"I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy’s Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into Michael," the statement begins. "We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated."

He continues: "I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams."

A source from Mike's camp also shared the following statement about the incident:

"We are grateful for the love and support Killer Mike has received. He worked incredibly hard on Michael and his Grammy win was well-deserved. We hit a speed bump in that Mike was detained and charged with a misdemeanor after collecting his awards. On the way into the venue, there was considerable confusion around where to go. He encountered an over-zealous security guard and continued moving towards his destination. The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense and he will be exonerated."

Killer Mike brushed off the incident in a recent interview.