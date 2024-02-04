Killer Mike’s Michael Wins Best Rap Album at 2024 Grammy Awards

Killer Mike's Michael has won Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Killer Mike received the trophy for Best Rap Album during the 66th annual Grammy Awards pre-show ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Mike faced stiff competition from other rappers with notable albums including Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains, Nas' King's Disease III and Travis Scott's Utopia.

"Sweep! Atlanta, it's a sweep!" he said in his acceptance speech.

This marks his third Grammy win at the ceremony. Killer Mike also took home the win for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

Killer Mike is now a four-time Grammy award winner. His very first Grammy award win was in 2003 when he won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his feature o OutKast's song "The Whole World."

Recording Academy Announces Best Rap Album Nominees

The celebration for Killer Mike follows the 2023 Best Rap Album winner, which was Kendrick Lamar for his album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In addition to K-Dot, Pusha T's It's Almost Dry, Future's I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You and DJ Khaled's God Did were also nominated.

Watch Killer Mike take home Best Rap Album below.

