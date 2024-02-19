Killer Mike Wins Artist of the Year for XXL Awards 2024

Following a banner year in his storied career, Killer Mike locks down yet another trophy for the mantle in the form of Artist of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024.

On Monday (Feb. 19), Killer Mike capped off an incredible run over the past year by being revealed as Artist of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024. The announcement finds the Atlanta mainstay rising above an elite group of immensely talented rhymers who, for all intents and purposes, were all more than worthy of receiving the honor. Other rappers included in the Artist of the Year category this time around were Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and J. Cole.

Killer Mike dropped the passionate, autobiographical album Michael back in June of 2023, his first full-length solo project in 11 years. The 14-track masterpiece is the driving force behind Mike's well-deserved Artist of the Year recognition that reached a peak position of No. 58 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Aside from commercial success, Michael garnered universal praise from fans and critics alike and took home this year's prize for Album of the Year for the XXL Awards 2024. On the strength of Michael, the politically conscious MC also snatched the crown as 2024's Male Rapper of the Year.

Earlier this month, Killer Mike took home Grammy Awards in each of the three categories he was nominated in. In a clean sweep, Mike earned golden gramophones for Best Rap Album with Michael along with wins for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Future Wins Artist of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

This year, Killer Mike earns the title of Artist of the Year following Future's big win in the same category in 2023. The Atlanta mainstay achieved his Artist of the Year crown last year on the strength of his chart-topping 2022 album I Never Liked You. Future's ninth studio album spawned tracks like "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 single chart and also won the award for Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

For three consecutive years, 11 out of the 12 XXL Awards 2024 categories were voted on by the members of the illustrious XXL Awards Board. Among over 250 music industry insiders and executives, the XXL Awards Board includes artists such as Eminem, Fat Joe and Method Man as well as hip-hop media personalities like Ebro Darden and Charlamagne Tha God.