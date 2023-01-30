Future Wins Artist of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Future continues to stamp himself as one of his era's biggest rap acts. With another impressive outing last calendar, Hendrix finds himself earning Artist of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

It seems like all Future has to do is drop a new album to shake up the game and put his name back in the conversation, and he did just that in 2022 by releasing his latest LP I Never Liked You. Released on April 29, 2022, the album, Future's ninth, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 222,000 units in its first week. The second single from the album, "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was one of the biggest radio hits of the year. Aside from his own music, Future appeared on hits records like Gunna's "Pushin P," Metro Boomin's "Super Hero (Heroes and Villains)" and Lil Baby's "From Now On."

This year, the FBG head honcho beat out stiff competition in 21 Savage, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T and YoungBoy Never Broke Again who all had stellar years music-wise. Future's frequent collaborator Drake won the Artist of the Year award in 2022.

Like last year, the winners for this year's awards were hand-picked by our XXL Awards Board, an extensive collection of over 200 label execs, managers, publicists, industry tastemakers like Wayne "Wayno" Clark and Yashar Zadeh, Randy Henderson, Robert Gibbs, Ron Stewart, Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Michelle McDevitt, Mike G and Mike Navarra. As well as DJs and MCs including rap veterans like Pusha T, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss and Method Man.