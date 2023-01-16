Future Wears Masked Cap in Club, Social Media Has Hilarious Reactions

A video of Future in the club wearing a masked cap is going viral, with social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the fashion-forward head cover.

On Jan. 14, Future's The Big Party Tour stopped in Atlanta for a show at State Farm Arena. Following the show, Future was videoed at an afterparty wearing tons of bling and rocking a strange looking head garment. The headpiece features a brim, but also has aspects of a winter bubble coat with a wraparound mask. The hat is actually a Burberry oversized puffer cap by Ricardo Tisci, which goes for around $500.

That hasn't stopped the internet from having a field day with comments on the designer drip.

"A bubble coat shiesty?!?" one Twitter user questioned, referring to balaclava masks that are commonly referred to as "Pooh Shiesty masks" due to the Memphis rapper's preference for the headgear.

Others compared the cap to characters from the online game Among Us.

"Future is amongus," someone else commented.

Someone else blamed the look on Future being smart about not catching COVID-19.

"He didn’t want to look stupid wearing a mask. Numbers are rising!" they posted.

Future is no stranger to rocking viral designer threads. In 2020, he wore a pair of $48,000 "Birkinstock" sandals made from a Hermès Porosus Birkin 35 bag. In 2017, Future dropped an estimated $11,000 on masks he and his daughter wore on the red carpet of the BET Awards.

See More Reactions to Future's Puffer Cap Below