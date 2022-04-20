Pooh Shiesty Sentenced to Over Five Years in Prison

UPDATE (April 21, 2022):

Pooh Shiesty has released a statement after being sentenced to over five years in prison on a gun conspiracy charge.

On Thursday (April 21), the Memphis rhymer put out a message to his fans via social media. "The biggest," he started. "I just wanna thank all my love ones, supporters and fans for holding me down during these hard times. I wish I could be coming home to y'all today gut this could've been wayyyy worse. I will be back sooner than y'all think! But [in the] meantime new music dropping next week."

See Pooh Shiesty's statement below.

ORIGINAL STORY:



Pooh Shiesty has been sentenced to over five years behind bars after pleading guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge.

On Wednesday (April 20), the Memphis rapper appeared in Miami federal court and learned he will spend the next 63 months—five years and three months—in prison. Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams, will be given credit for the year he has already served, which could make him eligible for release in three-and-a-half years.

Pooh Shiesty's charges stem from a shooting he was involved in that took place in Miami in October of 2020, where the rapper was captured on camera during a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot. He was released on bail. Then Pooh Shiesty was arrested again last June when he was accused of being involved in another shooting at a Miami strip club where he was performing. Following the second arrest, he was indicted by the feds for the initial shooting and his bond was revoked.

After initially pleading not guilty, the rapper changed his plea to guilty last October. Last December, Pooh Shiesty broke his silence from prison and sounded confident that he would get a light sentencing.

"Ima Be Back In A Minute Won’t Be To Long Til I’m Free I LOVE ALL MY FANS AND THE ONES WHO STILL SUPPORTING ME …. I Still Remain Untouched And Unfuckwitable, Still Talkin My Shi*t Like I’m 8feet 3, Still Poppin King Sh*t, Still Having My Way Like King Eatin Like A King And Thinking Like A Winner, Ain’t Sh*t Changed But How My Clothes Get Washed And How The Doors Gettin Locked…," he began.

Pooh continued, "They Think It’s Ova Wit For Me That’s Okay, That’s Cool Tho This Just A Brief Message Afta These Few Words Im Back Silent, Im Going Ghost You Gone Feel Me If You Need To Hear Me So Keep Det Same Energy I Still Hear Everything… My Sh*t Public Records Look Me Up NO 5K1s NO RULE 35s RATS DONT RUN IN MY BLOOD WE BULLIES!!…."

He closed out the post, writing, "NIGGA IM LOCKED UP BUT MY MIND STILL FREE, YA CANT LOCK THAT UP, I BEEN THROUGH WORSE SITUATIONS, BUT IM AT MY BEST RIGHT NOW, it don’t get no bigger den dis IM DA BIGGEST BLRRRD💥 #FreeShiesty."

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's attorney and his rep for comment.