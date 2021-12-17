Pooh Shiesty Breaks Silence From Prison

Much hasn't been heard from currently incarcerated rapper Pooh Shiesty until now.

On Friday (Dec. 17), the Memphis rapper broke his silence from prison, posting a lengthy message to his fans, loved ones and doubters.

"Ima Be Back In A Minute Won’t Be To Long Til I’m Free I LOVE ALL MY FANS AND THE ONES WHO STILL SUPPORTING ME 💯❤️…. I Still Remain Untouched And Unfuckwitable, Still Talkin My Shi*t Like I’m 8feet 3, Still Poppin King Sh*t, Still Having My Way Like King Eatin Like A King And Thinking Like A Winner, Ain’t Sh*t Changed But How My Clothes Get Washed And How The Doors Gettin Locked…," he began.

Pooh continued, "They Think It’s Ova Wit For Me That’s Okay, That’s Cool Tho This Just A Brief Message Afta These Few Words Im Back Silent, Im Going Ghost You Gone Feel Me If You Need To Hear Me So Keep Det Same Energy I Still Hear Everything… My Sh*t Public Records Look Me Up NO 5K1s NO RULE 35s RATS DONT RUN IN MY BLOOD WE BULLIES!!…."

Pooh Shiesty also asserted that although he is currently away, his impact supersedes his physical absence.

He closed out the post, writing, "NIGGA IM LOCKED UP BUT MY MIND STILL FREE, YA CANT LOCK THAT UP, I BEEN THROUGH WORSE SITUATIONS, BUT IM AT MY BEST RIGHT NOW, it don’t get no bigger den dis IM DA BIGGEST BLRRRD💥 #FreeShiesty."

Pooh Shiesty has been behind bars since June when he turned himself in following a shooting that took place at King of Diamonds strip club in Miami over Memorial Day weekend. The Shiesty Season rapper reportedly shot a security guard at the club after money that belonged to Pooh had fallen to the ground as he was exiting the venue. Pooh allegedly shot towards the ground and a bullet ricocheted, hitting the guard in the ankle.

At one point, the guard told authorities his account of what happened, but later recanted his story.

Pooh Shiesty is also still on the hook for a shooting that took place last October, in which he was seen on surveillance footage participating in the incident, which occurred while making a sneaker and drug purchase in the parking lot of a Bay Harbor Islands apartment complex. He was with two other men outside of the Florida residence.

The 21-year-old rhymer has since been transferred to FDC Miami, a federal prison, following his indictment on federal charges including Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of Violent Crime, Hobbs Act Robbery Conspiracy and Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence in connection to the October of 2020 shooting.

Pooh Shiesty is currently facing 20 years for each charge, but it's unclear if the sentences will run concurrently.

In October of this year, Pooh appeared before a judge in an effort to change his plea to guilty for the shooting incident last fall in which he shot a victim in the butt. The victim survived his injury.