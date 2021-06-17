A judge has ruled that Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars.

Based on court records obtained by XXL this afternoon (June 17), Pooh's bond was denied by a judge this morning. A preliminary hearing has been set for the Memphis rapper, born Lontrell Williams, for July 22.

According to the Miami Herald today, in addition to Pooh Shiesty not being granted bond in connection to the recent alleged shooting he's accused of at King of Diamonds nightclub and a prior shooting in Florida's Bay Harbor Islands area last October, prosecutors are reportedly investigating why Pooh's alleged victim—KOD security guard Frivin Dor, who sustained a gunshot injury in the ankle—recanted his statement.

"This is very concerning to me," Miami-Dade prosecutor Ruben Scolavino said to Circuit Judge Ellen Venzer. "Our office is obviously investigating it."

Additionally, the prosecutor also shared in court that the U.S. Attorney's Office has put a "federal detainer" on the 1017 Records artist for the Oct. 13, 2020 shooting he was involved in. This means the feds might be trying to charge Pooh for the incident caught on video, in which gunshots were fired in an East Bay Harbor drive condo parking lot. In that incident, Pooh was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm and theft.

Pooh Shiesty's attorney, Saam Zangeneh, reportedly said that despite federal authorities possibly hitting his client with federal charges, he is confident in Shiesty's innocence.

"We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges," Zangeneh said. "That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters."

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Pooh's alleged shooting victim from the King of Diamonds nightclub incident took back his statement. Apparently, Frivin Dor claimed he was on a painkiller called Dilaudid and was unaware of who shot him on the night of May 30. Dor claims he was given the pills at the hospital the evening the shooting transpired and spoke to a detective while on the powerful medication. He even reportedly suggested that the sound of a mechanical fan falling in a nearby garage sparked the chaos at the club that night.

Prosecutors claim they are trying to get to the bottom of why Dor opted to retract his statement.

"The victim originally gave a recorded statement where he was very lucid, clear, and gave very clear and descriptive answers," prosecutor Scolavino said.

To this, Judge Ellen Venzer replied, "If I’m reading between the lines, I assume what you’re trying to tell me is that there may have been some pressure exerted upon this witness to change their testimony."

The prosecutor added: "At this point in time, the state and authorities are investigating it. Obviously we are concerned that may be an issue."

The judge and prosecutor appear to be alluding to witness tampering, which is a federal offense that can come with prison time.

As previously reported, while Pooh Shiesty was at KOD over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, he was being escorted out of the venue when money supposedly fell out of his pocket. Allegations claim that Pooh fired a gun towards the ground, which ultimately hit Frivin Dor in the ankle.

Pooh surrendered a little over a week later and was granted a $10,000 by one judge, but a second judge revoked the bond in connection to his most recent shooting as well as the $45,000 bond he was given for last October's shooting incident.

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's legal team and a rep for the rapper for a comment.

Watch Pooh Shiesty appear in court below.