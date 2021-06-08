Pooh Shiesty Turns Himself in to Police for Involvement in Nightclub Shooting

Pooh Shiesty is currently in police custody following a shooting that took place at a strip club in Miami last month.

A rep for the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (June 8) that Pooh, born Lontrell Williams, has surrendered to authorities in connection with a shooting incident at King of Diamonds strip club in Miami on May 30.

According to a report in the Miami Herald today, the 21-year-old rapper reportedly shot a security guard in the leg at the Northwest Miami-Dade strip club over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Shortly after the incident transpired, video footage began to circulate via social media showing Pooh walking out of the venue with what appears to be a firearm being tucked into his waist.

Bradford Cohen, attorney for the artist, has also confirmed that Pooh has surrendered to police.

Police records obtained by XXL this afternoon indicate that Pooh Shiesty is currently housed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Fla. on an aggravated battery charge. He has not been granted bond.

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

TMZ also reported today that the security guard's gunshot wound to the leg stems from a dispute over money. Apparently, witnesses told police that members of the security staff was escorting Pooh out of the club when an altercation transpired between the rapper and security. The security manager supposedly told law enforcement that the chaotic ordeal was due to money that had fallen out of Pooh Shiesty's pocket. It's unclear how much money fell from Pooh's pocket, but shortly after, he allegedly brandished a gun and fired it towards the ground.

Police claims gunfire hit one of the guards in the ankle, who was transported to the hospital. When cops arrived at the club, Pooh had already left the scene.

Rumors surfaced after the incident, alleging that Pooh Shiesty had $40,000 stolen from him. He later denounced those reports via Instagram, asserting that he wasn't a victim of theft.

In October of 2020, the Memphis-bred rapper found himself in legal trouble not too far from Miami, in Florida's Bay Harbor Islands area. According to local reports, Pooh was allegedly involved in a shooting on Oct. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of the East Bay Harbor condos, located across the street from the Bay Harbor Islands Police Station and Town Hall.

It's unclear what sparked the incident, but the 1017 Records rhymer drove into the parking area of the complex in a McLaren sports car that was spotted in video footage along with a Mercedes Benz Maybach. Shots were fired and one man, who appeared to be injured, limped back to the Benz, which later left the lot. The McLaren followed behind the Benz shortly after.

Pooh Shiesty was arrested and booked at the TGKCC, the same facility where he is currently being held, on Oct. 13, 2020. He was hit with numerous charges such as armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's team for a comment on his recent arrest.