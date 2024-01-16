Pooh Shiesty Blasts Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug Over Deleted Instagram Post

Pooh Shiesty is blasting Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug over a deleted Instagram post.

On Monday (Jan. 15), incarcerated rapper Pooh Shiesty shared a post on his Instagram Story dissing Mariah The Scientist for comments she made during an interview on Posted on The Corner back in November of 2023. In the interview, which can be seen below, MTC talks about holding down her boyfriend Young Thug while he is in jail fighting a RICO case.

"Most times, I just like go to work," Mariah The Scientist says around the 23:20-mark in the video below when asked about missing Young Thug. "I just go to work and don’t think about it but, luckily, we get to talk a lot. So, I feel like that’s pretty good. But I don’t think that the being lonely and in a bed at night by yourself, I don’t think that’s going to get better until he comes home."

She continues: "But it is a sacrifice to be made. So, if you not really ready for that, I would say just go do something else. But if you do want to be with that person, then it’s just something that you have to sacrifice and it’s OK. I mean, it’s just a matter of time."

Pooh Shiesty somehow took issue with what Mariah said about her relationship with Thug.

"S**t simple h*e, it get all bad in that pen s**t ain't promised we talk everyday MF locked down six months straight," he posted on his IG Story, which can be seen below. "Move around if this ain't for you. This what come with it."

Apparently, Pooh Shiesty's initial post got removed by Instagram for going against community standards of bullying and harassment. In a follow-up post, Pooh dissed Mariah and Young Thug.

"Sensitive black feet d*c eating a*s h*es mane f**k out my DM," he typed. "You and your n***a in jail I hope they run his a*s up, f**k everybody I'm [on the way] back."

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years in prison back in 2022 for a gun conspiracy charge. He is expected to be released in January of 2026.

