Pooh Shiesty Shows Off Latest Transformation in New Prison Photos

Pooh Shiesty has shown off his latest transformation in some new prison photos, and is almost unrecognizable.

Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look in Latest Prison Photos

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years in prison back in 2022, and it seems that the 1017 signee's time behind bars has led to some changes in his physical appearance. In the latest photos Shiesty shared to Instagram on Monday (Sept. 11), he is seen sporting a freshly trimmed beard and some new muscle. He also flexed his wealth in his caption by claiming he ordered "2 Ferraris off a jail call." He called for his freedom from behind bars, too.

"Just orderd 2 ferrari's off a jail call im real rich, make sure you make ha cover my name up before you keep the b***h #TheWaitIsOver #TheKingIsBack! #FreeTheBiggest" Pooh Shiesty wrote.

Pooh Shiesty Has Shared Prison Photos Numerous Times Before

Photos of the Memphis rapper have leaked online numerous times before, with the first photo dating back to March of 2022, when he was seen posing with some fellow inmates with sweats on. Another photo of Pooh Shiesty's new look leaked online in August of that year, where he was seen sporting some new glasses. Shiesty then shared more photos to his Instagram in February of 2023, writing in the caption that he "went in Pooh came out King Shiesty."

Why Is Pooh Shiesty in Prison?

A Florida judge sentenced Pooh Shiesty to 63 months in prison last April for his role in a 2020 robbery. Shiesty had previously pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge in January of that year and was able to avoid life in prison after prosecutors threw out three charges from his indictment.

The federal charge stemmed from an October of 2020 shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida where Shiesty allegedly shot an individual in the buttocks after he and two others robbed a victim following a meet-up for marijuana and sneakers. In a filing from March of 2022, Shiesty’s defense lawyer, Brad Cohen, claimed his client would never have committed a robbery considering his success as an artist. Ultimately, the Florida judge ruled otherwise.

Check out all the photos of Pooh Shiesty in prison below.

See Pooh Shiesty Prison Photos