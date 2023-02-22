Pooh Shiesty Says ‘Even Jay-Z Can’t Relate’ in Message From Prison

Pooh Shiesty has released a message to fans from prison where Pooh says that Jay-Z can't even relate to how big he was doing it before he got locked up.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), Pooh Shiesty uploaded a post on Instagram. The upload features a prison photo of Pooh that was taken on Jan. 8. The "Back in Blood" rapper now appears to have dreads braided to the back. He also has a full beard now and is wearing what appears to be an expensive watch. He offered a lengthy caption in the post, giving a braggadocios update to fans.

"King Shiesty tappin in from the middle of the pennititary aka Hell where they say i cant go, jailing no telling!!" Pooh begins in the caption. "I still remain Untouched , Millions still in double digits ! tell google fix my networth we can verify that shit right now yeah im locked up not fucked up , i was 21 up 8 figures Jay Z cant even relate my money tripple my followers. stop playing with my name before i buy one of you for sale ass niggas you niggas ANYTHING!"

He continued: I put on for this Choppa Gang shit everyday, twice on Sundays im on the same shit from Tokio to Tennesse , ain go fed to start getting scared aint no nigga never played with me free or in jail. Im still the Menace of Memphis , Still the King no matter what jungle , Slick almost the same nigga just a lil mo powerful Yk Talm bout baby larry hoover lol , how you let a nigga in the feds outdue you ? You nigga cant beat me at crawling backwards. you gone have to get yo hand , knife , andd gun game up before you can do some with me stop playing so much!"

He also acknowledged his fans.

"For my fans , supporters , love ones holding me down everyday , keep keeping it solid i promise it dont get unnoticed i see everything and got some special for all word is law," he added. "The rest of you pussies dead ! keep hating , false advertising , back biting , and counting me out, it up and stuck like a tree house. im touching down to terrorize i gotta dorito on my shoulder im going 100% flamboyant on you fucking clowns ! its all bad for you wild ass niggas 'ALL EYES ON SHIEST' #NeverCheckedIn #SnitchK #No5k1 #Norule35 #Mr.Omerta."

Last April, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to a firearm conspiracy charge in connection to a South Florida robbery and shooting that was captured on surveillance camera in October of 2020.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, Pooh Shiesty is slated to be released on Jan. 20, 2026.

See Pooh Shiesty's Message From Prison Below