Video Shows Shootout Allegedly Involving Pooh Shiesty That Led to His Arrest – Watch

The plot appears to be thickening regarding the October 2020 shooting incident allegedly involving burgeoning rapper Pooh Shiesty.

According to a report from local Miami news outlet WSVN on Monday (Jan. 25), surveillance video footage shows Pooh Shiesty allegedly involved in the shooting that took place at Florida's Bay Harbor Islands area, which led to the Memphis rapper's arrest last year.

In the video from the incident that took place on Oct. 8, 2020, high-end luxury vehicles such as a McLaren sports car and a Mercedes Maybach can be seen entering the East Bay Harbor drive condo parking lot. Once parked, men exit the vehicles. Moments later, a man wearing a white shirt can be seen holding a pistol while another man wearing a black shirt is brandishing a longer gun and begins to open fire.

One man, who appears to be injured in his rear, limps back to the Mercedes. Both men refuge back to the Benz, which later pulls out of the parking lot and the McLaren leaves thereafter.

Both of the injured men were taken to Aventura hospital to be treated.

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams, was reportedly the man in the McLaren vehicle and was among the group of men that showed up at the parking lot of the condo complex, which is located across the street from the Bay Harbor Islands Police Station and Town Hall.

The 1017 Records artist was arrested and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Oct. 13, 2020, on several charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

Following his arrest and release, Pooh Shiesty and another person named in the arrest affidavit have since left Florida on a private jet.

The shooting reportedly transpired when one of the victims was trying to sell designer sneakers and marijuana. When the 20-year-old rhymer turned himself in to authorities last year, a reporter from the Miami news outlet asked him, "Pooh, they got the right guy?" which can be heard in the video footage.

Pooh Shiesty was later released on $30,000 bond and reportedly has a court hearing scheduled for today (Jan. 26).

Despite Pooh Shiesty's legal woes, he's been making quite a buzz on the music front. His track "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk has peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He's also gearing up to drop his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, next month.

XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and a rep for Pooh Shiesty for a comment.

Check out the surveillance footage allegedly involving Pooh Shiesty in the shooting incident below.