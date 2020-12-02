The Break Presents: Pooh Shiesty

Some people have a natural gift with their talent, and it's just a matter of time before they put it to use. For Memphis' own Pooh Shiesty, his rap skills were discovered later on in life when the rising artist realized he could go somewhere in hip-hop.

Shiesty didn't start making music until 18 years old. Two years ago, his first release was a feature on local Memphis rapper K Carbon's remix of Three 6 Mafia's "Weak Azz Bitch." The song was received well (the audio on YouTube has over 1 million views), and showed Shiesty that he could make noise with his rhymes. He spent the next year putting out new songs, including the 2019 track "Choppa Talk" featuring his childhood friend Big30.

After Pooh Shiesty began drumming up local buzz in Memphis in 2019 and 2020, Gucci Mane caught wind of his music. This year, Guwop began building up his newest iteration of 1017 Records, which led to him DM'ing Shiesty on Instagram. The two rappers exchanged contact info, and Shiesty was signed to Gucci within a week back in April.

Soon after, Shiesty dropped the track "7.62 God," an energy-packed walk through his life in the street. The song has a bounce that is almost reminiscent of the glory days of Trill Entertainment artists like Boosie BadAzz and Webbie. On this record, Shiesty's confidence and feel for making songs feels polished, like his turn was always going to come. The video for "7.62 God" has been viewed over 16 million times and has nearly 3 million Spotify streams. He has plenty of other successful songs with similar YouTube views, including "Monday to Sunday" featuring Lil Baby and Big30, and the "Main Slime (Remix)" featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Along with the success he's seen so far, Pooh Shiesty has also been in some serious legal trouble. In October, the rapper was reportedly meeting up with two men at Bay Harbor Islands in Florida, which ended in the men being shot. Shiesty was accused of aiming a gun at one of the victims. The two men had conflicting stories of what occurred prior to them both being shot—one said they were selling Shiesty a pair of Air Jordan 4 sneakers, the other claimed Shiesty was buying weed and paying them for a McLaren he rented. Following the incident, Shiesty was arrested and charged with theft, aggravated batterry with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm. He has since been released on bond.

Last month, Pooh Shiesty released the new single "Back In Blood" featuring Lil Durk, which is currently taking off, and his forthcoming project is imminent.

XXL chats with the 1017 Records signee for this week's edition of The Break.

Age: 21

Hometown: Memphis

I grew up listening to: "I really listen to anything that's good, but folks I was rockin' with tough [are] Chief Keef, Kodak [Black]. I used to be crazy about Lil Wayne when I was super little. When I grew up, I grew outta there. He's still the G.O.A.T."

My style’s been compared to: "I don't think they compare me to too many people."

I’m going to blow up because: "How consistent I'm gonna be. I don't be wanting to stop. I'm still tryna make good music, every day. I'm on my way to the studio now. That's what it takes. They really want my music, I came to deliver that."

What’s your most slept-on song, and why?: "'At It Again.' It got a meaning, too. You gotta know what be going on, keep up with my life. I was just out, this was before I was signed, the police had took everything, so I had nothing. You just gotta know how it be going on, listen to them lyrics."

My standout records to date have been: "'7.62 God,' this my anthem. You could play that anywhere; I ain't even gon' lie, they on that! I think this jawn, 'Back in Blood' with Lil Durk. How many months since '7.62 God' was released, this eight months ago, something like that. If 'Back In Blood' be there that long, man, it speaks for itself."

My standout moments to date have been: "I don't really know, I'm tryna fill out an arena. I fill out an arena, come back and ask me then. I want you to come back and ask me."

Most people don’t know: "I'm a good person. Most people `don't know that. They just think I'm wild, loose screw. I do a lot."

I’m going to be the next: "President! Shiesty for President! I been wanted to be the president since I was little. Before rapping or anything."

Standouts:

"Monday to Sunday" featuring Lil Baby and Big30

"7.62 God"

"Main Slime Remix" featuring Moneybagg Yo

"Back In Blood" featuring Lil Durk

So Icy Gang, Vol. 1