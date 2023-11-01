Pooh Sheisty Says Lil Durk, Lil Baby and Don Trip Write Him Letters While in Prison

Pooh Shiesty is shouting out Lil Durk, Lil Baby and Don Trip for writing the 1017 artist letters while he's behind bars.

Pooh phoned in to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Sunday (Oct. 29). When asked who from the music industry has kept in touch with him during his five-year jail stint, Pooh Shiesty noted three rappers that came to mind.

"Rappers, for sure,” he said. "You got muthaf**kas really sitting down and taking their time out to write, you know? Good men like Lil Baby, Durk... he ain’t missin' a beat. Y’all familiar with Don Trip? He just wrote me a letter the other day. Just got a letter from him. There’s a lot of artists that keep my name alive in many different ways."

He then shouted out Million Dollaz hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for standing by him as well.

Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look in Latest Prison Photos

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years in prison back in 2022. On Sept. 11 of this year, the rapper revealed that his time behind bars has led to some physical changes. In the latest photos Shiesty posted on Instagram, he is seen rocking a neatly maintained beard and some new muscle. Shiesty also flexed his wealth in the caption and said he ordered "2 Ferraris off a jail call" before advocating for his freedom.

